Previewing the Virginia Symphony holiday concerts on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - With Brass, Pops and more, the Virginia Symphony has a great range of concerts coming up in the spirit of the holiday season. Staff Conductor and Chorusmaster Robert Shoup, and Assistant Concertmaster Amanda Gates join us to preview the Symphony's concert schedule.
HOLIDAY POPS
Thursday, December 20, 2018 | Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News | 8PM
Friday, December 21, 2018 | Chrysler Hall, Norfolk | 8PM
Saturday, December 22, 2018 | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach | 8PM
HOLIDAY BRASS
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 | Chesapeake Conference Center, Chesapeake | 7PM
Friday, December 14, 2018 | St. Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg | 8PM
Saturday, December 15, 2018 | Regent University Chapel, Virginia Beach | 7PM
Sunday, December 16, 2018 | Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, Hampton | 2PM
HANDEL’S MESSIAH
Thursday, December 13, 2018 | Regent University, Virginia Beach | 8PM
Friday, December 14, 2018 | First Baptist Church, Newport News | 8PM
Saturday, December 15, 2018 | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk | 8PM
Presented by Virginia Symphony
757.892.6366
www.virginiasymphony.org