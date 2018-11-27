Previewing the Virginia Symphony holiday concerts on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - With Brass, Pops and more, the Virginia Symphony has a great range of concerts coming up in the spirit of the holiday season. Staff Conductor and Chorusmaster Robert Shoup, and Assistant Concertmaster Amanda Gates join us to preview the Symphony's concert schedule.

HOLIDAY POPS

Thursday, December 20, 2018 | Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News | 8PM

Friday, December 21, 2018 | Chrysler Hall, Norfolk | 8PM

Saturday, December 22, 2018 | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach | 8PM

HOLIDAY BRASS

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 | Chesapeake Conference Center, Chesapeake | 7PM

Friday, December 14, 2018 | St. Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg | 8PM

Saturday, December 15, 2018 | Regent University Chapel, Virginia Beach | 7PM

Sunday, December 16, 2018 | Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, Hampton | 2PM

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

Thursday, December 13, 2018 | Regent University, Virginia Beach | 8PM

Friday, December 14, 2018 | First Baptist Church, Newport News | 8PM

Saturday, December 15, 2018 | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk | 8PM

Presented by Virginia Symphony

757.892.6366

www.virginiasymphony.org