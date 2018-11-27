Burglars break into Portsmouth house as homeowner showers upstairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth homeowner is “very lucky” after surveillance video captured two men breaking into her house Sunday, November 25.

A very unsettling part to the burglary — she was upstairs showering when it happened.

She posted the videos online.

They show one of the men peeping through her front door as the other suspect sits on her front porch. The two are then seen going around the back of the house before running out the backdoor with a backpack in hand.

The woman said she didn’t realize anyone had been in her house and stolen the backpack until the next day.

Someone from a nearby church brought it to her Monday.

That’s when she called police.

The homeowner told News 3 she’s “incredible angry” but “very lucky that she didn’t have to confront” the two men.

If you know who the suspects are, call police.

Below are videos that capture the break in:

