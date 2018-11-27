Portsmouth business helps animal shelter on Giving Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Instead of spending money on gifts today, shoppers are being asked to give back to charities for Giving Tuesday.

The global movement benefits organizations that spend the year helping others.

In Portsmouth, a local business is helping give back. This Giving Tuesday, customers of The Coffee Shoppe are able to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. The extra change is then given to the Portsmouth Humane Society.

Angela Clark, owner of The Coffee Shoppe, says it’s her way of helping give back to her community.

“Every customer that I have dealt with today has decided to round up and give back to the animals,” she said. “It’s been really great.”

The donations may not seem like a lot – all are less than a dollar – but to the Portsmouth Humane Society, these donations will help care for their animals while they wait for their forever home.

“At the Portsmouth Humane Society we have a lot of great programs, but we need public support,” explained James McLaughlin. “They are the kind of people that make a difference for a shelter like us.”

While Giving Tuesday is only one day, The Coffee Shoppe says they will keep Portsmouth Humane Society donation jars at their business for the entire holiday season so they can keep collecting donations.