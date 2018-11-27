Nearly 100K pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

JBS USA, a unit of the world’s largest meat processor, has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef due to concerns it may be possibly tainted with E. coli.

According to CBS News, this is the unit’s second largest meat recall in as many months. In early October, Swift Beef, part of JBS USA, recalled 6.9 million pounds of beef tied to a 25-state salmonella outbreak that affected more than 200 people. Swift Beef is part of JBS USA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Swift Beef Co. recalled 99.260 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli. Swift Beef shipped the recalled meat to retail distributors for further processing and food service providers for institutional use in the following five states: California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

The bulk ground beef was produced on October 24, the FSIS said. The following products are subject to recall:

2,000 lb. – bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

The FSIS said the products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 628” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered on November 15 and the affected products were recalled on November 16.

In an email to CBS MoneyWatch, a JBS spokesperson said in a statement that “while only one sample in commerce tested positive and no consumers have reported illness, we have taken this cautious approach in the interests of consumer safety.”

JBS is working with the USDA to make sure the “potentially impacted product is removed from stores and homes,” the spokesperson said.