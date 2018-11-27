Manure equals energy: Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy enter joint venture

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy announced a joint venture called Align Renewable Natural Gas (RNG that will look to turn manure into renewable energy.

According to officials, the partnership between the two companies will seek to find ways of capturing methane emissions from hog farms and convert them into clean renewable energy for residential home heating and power for local businesses.

“At Smithfield, we recognize true, enduring sustainability initiatives require collaboration with other proven innovators who share a similar vision,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “Dominion Energy is one such proven innovator and we are proud to partner with them in our longstanding pursuit of renewable energy. Align RNG is part of our nationwide expansion of Smithfield Renewables, innovative projects designed to help meet our goal to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions 25 percent by 2025.”

Officials say that by capturing methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere, the use of RNG leads to a significant reduction in methane emissions from the agriculture and energy industries.

Renewable natural gas is something that can be reproduced from methane generated from hog or dairy farms, landfills, wastewater treatment plants and food processing facilities.

