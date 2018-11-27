Man arrested for DWI, child endangerment after crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man said to have crashed his vehicle while drunk has been arrested for DWI and endangering the kids who were in his care at the time of the incident.

On November 23 at 3:07 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Mulberry Avenue in reference to a vehicle that had crashed. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a utility pole and met with the driver, 35-year-old Carlos Brown.

Officers also saw three children crying on a nearby porch. Two of the children were 8 years old and the other was 10 years old. One of the 8-year-olds had a cut on her lip and was bleeding. The other two children complained of pain.

Police say Brown did not have any significant injuries as a result of the crash. No child seats were found inside the vehicle.

Officers smelled alcohol on Brown as they were speaking with him. Police also say Brown was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he had glassy eyes.

After a series of sobriety tests, officers put Brown into custody for DWI. He was also charged with three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Reckless Driving, two counts of Child Restraint and Failure to Keep Right.

