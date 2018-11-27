GivingTuesday a global day to make an impact on your local community

HAMPTON ROADS — Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, shoppers all around Hampton Roads have been busy buying items on their holiday shopping lists. On Tuesday, November 28, shoppers are being asked to give back to those in need, through both local and national charities.

“Giving Tuesday” began in 2012 and has continued to grow through the years on social media with #GivingTuesday.

The Giving Tuesday website not only shows how people can donate, but also breaks down local causes that participate in the day.

One local organization taking part in the day is 99 For the 1.

A one-stop shop to make those in need feel good again. They can walk in one door, shower, shave, get clean clothes, fill a bag with hygiene products for the week, get a meal and walk out the other door feeling good about themselves. The ministry doesn’t just want to give a hand out, but more of a hand up.

99forthe1 meets those in need where they already are. With their unique mobile homeless ministry, they are able to lend a hand right where its needed most.

Husband and Wife duo Jeremiah and Rachel Fjeld said they “saw the homeless need in the community and wanted to do something about it,”

Each Saturday, they stop at different locations along the ocean front as well as the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center.

“Being mobile allows us to be places where nobody else can be. Some guys that may live out in the woods or that have a campsite or just really anti-social, they don’t want to be a setting like this where they’re kind of spotlighted. So it just gives us more opportunity.”

The goal for the couple is to have buses throughout the seven cities.

with the temperature steadily dropping they are in need of warm winter coats and blankets to donate.