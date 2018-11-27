Fun and functional: Amazon selling replica of Dyson vacuum cleaner that really cleans

If you’ve ever struggled with getting your kids to do their chores, this hot new toy may help!

Retail giant Amazon is selling a toy replica of a Dyson Ball vacuum cleaner with working suction. Playing house is a part of many kids’ lives, and with this toy replica they can act just like the grown-ups.

The toy features cyclone action with whizzing colored balls and a “twist and turn” action that adults who have the real thing have come to know and love – at a much cheaper cost.

While reviews say the vacuum won’t pick up anything major, it will still pick up “bits of lint and small crumbs.” It even has a removable debris drawer to dump out all the trash!

You can get this toy vacuum for just $29.99.

