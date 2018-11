CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Laurel Ave Monday night.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 10:15 p.m. and units arrived on scene within minutes.

Responding crews reported smoke coming from the second floor of the house.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire in a bedroom and the fire was under control by 10:45 p.m.

One adult sustained non-life threatening injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.