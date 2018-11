The Virginia Lottery and Coast Live want to make your holiday season a little sweeter!

All you have to do for a chance to win scratchers in the Winter Luck game with a top prize of $100,000 is enter your information below.

Then December 3 – 7 watch Coast Live on News 3 at 10 a.m., to see if you won. If your name is picked we will spin the Win-a-Spin wheel to see how many scratchers you will get!

Must be 18 to play the Virginia Lottery. Please gift responsibly this holiday season.