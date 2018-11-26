× Virginia Beach firefighters respond to vacant house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a fire Monday morning at a vacant house in the city.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire was in the 200 block of Realty Lane located in the Atlantic park section of the city.

Units with VBFD responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m. it reportedly took them 2 and a half hours to bring the fire under control.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.