Virginia Beach business offers cookies and cocoa with Santa

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Twisted Sisters Cupcakes & Suger Shack Cafe will be holding ‘Cookies and Cocoa with Santa on December 9.

According to a Facebook post, the free event that Sunday will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Twisted Sisters Cupcakes & Suger Shack Cafe on 2724 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Along with the chance to meet Santa, kids will be able to participate in cookie decorating and face painting.

Also, have your child write a letter to Santa and be entered to win a free a birthday cake up to a $75.00 value (child must be present to write the letter and be entered into the contest).

