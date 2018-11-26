VHSL football state semifinal pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Then there were four. After starting with 32 Hampton Roads teams in the

Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs, just four remain as the state semifinals round gets underway this upcoming weekend.

Below are the state semifinal pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6

(2) Manchester (13-0) vs. (1) Ocean Lakes (13-0), Saturday 1:30 p.m. – TBD, Virginia Beach

Class 5

(3) Maury (12-1) vs. (1) Highland Springs (13-0), Saturday 2:00 p.m. – Highland Springs High School, Highland Springs

Class 4

(4) Eastern View (13-0) vs. (2) Lake Taylor (12-1), Saturday 1:30 p.m. – Lake Taylor High School, Norfolk

Class 3

(1) Culpeper County (9-4) vs. (1) Phoebus (12-1), Time and location TBD