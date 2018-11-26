UNC reportedly hires Mack Brown for second stint with Tar Heels as head coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Mack Brown, who was the head coach for the University North Carolina football team from 1988 to 1993, will be

heading back to lead the Tar Heels on the gridiron in 2019, according to multiple reports that include CBS Sports.

247Sports (A CBS entity) affiliate Inside Carolina is reporting that the announcement will come Tuesday and that Brown has already started making coaching hires ahead of UNC officially revealing the hire.

Brown, who stepped down from leading the University of Texas as its football coach in 2013, will replace Larry Fedora, who coached UNC from 2012 to 2018 and accumulated an overall record of 45-43 as the head man of the program.

UNC won 5 games in 2017 and finished the 2018 season against NC State Saturday with a lost, giving the team an overall record of 2-9 on the season.

Brown was the 1996 ACC Coach of the Year and was twice Coach of the Year in the Big 12 in both 2005 and 2009 for his winning performances at Texas, where he won a national championship in 2009.

This is a developing story with more information to come.

