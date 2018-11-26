Top holiday toys on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The “Toy Guy” Chris Byrne, author of Toy Time, looks at top toy picks for this year and what people should know before buying toys. For more information viewers can visit www.thetoyguy.com.
