Survey results on how ready parents are to pay for college on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - As college costs continue to rise, more parents than ever are making all the right moves when it comes to saving for college. According to Fidelity Investments’ recently released 2018 College Savings Indicator survey, more parents are starting to save before their child reaches the age of two—37 percent, up from 21 percent in 2016.

We talk with Melissa Ridolfi, Vice President of Retirement and College Products at Fidelity Investments, about Fidelity’s 2018 College Savings Indicator. Learn more at fidelity.com/college.