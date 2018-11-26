Search still on for missing runaway Norfolk teen a year later

NORFOLK, Va. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for help from the public to locate a missing runaway teenager.

16-year-old Eduardo Lopez Escobar went missing a year ago on November 26, 2017. He was last seen in Norfolk.

The NCMEC said Eduardo may still be in the local area or he may travel to the areas of Doraville or Chamblee, Georgia. He may be in the company of an adult male.

Eduardo is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and dark colored eyes.

Norfolk Police said Eduardo’s brother also ran away from home and was found in Georgia during a traffic stop in March.

If you have any information that can help officials find Eduardo call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.