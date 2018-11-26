× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Breezy and much colder

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Put away the raincoat and pull out the winter coat!

A powerful cold front will cross our region this evening, ushering in a big drop in temperatures.

Most of us made it into the mid 60s this afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon, many of us will struggle to get out of the 40s.

A broad area of high-pressure will build in from the west over the next few days. That will bring us mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures. That high will also interact with an area of low pressure over New England to bring us breezy conditions. That will make it feel even chillier.

Expect high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday only in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

By the weekend a warm front will move-in, bringing us milder temperatures but a good chance for rain, especially on Sunday.



Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1926 Waterspout came ashore on Elizabeth River



Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/