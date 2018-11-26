Norview High School product takes over as QB of undefeated Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of college football’s few undefeated teams is serving up a Big Mack for the rest of the season.

The University of Central Florida, 11-and-0 on the season, turns to Norview High School product Darriel “D.J.” Mack, Jr. at quarterback for Saturday’s American Athletic Conference (AAC) title game vs. Memphis. Mack, a redshirt freshman, replaces McKenzie Milton – who suffered a season-ending leg injury in Saturday’s regular season finale vs. South Florida.

This season, Mack has amassed 455 yards of total offense and accounted for two touchdowns. He’s appeared in eight games – making one start: a victory vs. East Carolina.

“A lot of teams don’t have two quarterbacks like that,” said UCF offensive lineman Wyatt Miller. “They can go back and forth and can both play ball for real. I think it’s a good chance for D.J. to show up and show out – so we’re excited about that.”

Earlier this season, Mack ran for a 70-yard touchdown – the second-longest TD scamper by a QB in UCF history.

The seventh-ranked Knights take on Memphis at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando. After starting 2018 with 11 straight wins, the Knights enter their 12th game of the 2018 season still holding the nation’s longest winning streak (24 games) – a UCF and American Athletic Conference record. A 25th straight victory would mark the fourth longest win streak in this millennium (Miami, 34 – 2000-03; Florida State, 29 – 2012-14; Alabama 26 – 2015-16).