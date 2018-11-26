Norfolk residents upset by alleged late-night demolition of ODU’s Foreman Field

NORFOLK, Va. – Reported around-the-clock demolition on Old Dominion University’s Foreman Field has some Norfolk residents upset due to the noise.

“Was just wondering if I’m the only one who finds stadium demolition after midnight odd,” wrote one user on the app Nextdoor. “Are there different rules governing state demolition vs private demolition? Whatever the case, I think ODU could be a better neighbor and wrap it up around 9.”

Some Nextdoor users said representatives attended a civic league meeting and said that late-night demolition is allowed due to a tight schedule.

“This was addressed at the civic league meeting and everyone who attended had an opportunity to express their views,” another user wrote. “The stadium renovation is on a tight nine-month schedule and it is necessary to work 24/7 in order to make that happen.”

One said she was “tired of my house shaking,” while another called it “inconsiderate noise.”

Demolition on the field began on November 19. Two different demolition crews are working to tear down the 82-year-old stadium and haul away debris.

On Sunday, one of the companies, East Coast Demolition, provided an update on the construction, saying that the stadium is 100 percent loaded out and the demolition on its side of the field would be complete within the next couple of days.

Ricky Webb, the Vice President of East Coast Demolition, gave News 3 the following statement, saying the company has tried to “keep noise down on our side as much as reasonably possible under the circumstances:”

I really don’t have much input into that situation as I was not the contractor working on the west side facing the residential structures. We were the contractor on the east side that faces Hampton Blvd where there are no residential structures. As of today we are scheduled to be completed by Wednesday and our equipment will demobilize shortly thereafter. During the course of our work my operators/staff did not work past 12 and my trucks stopped at 4:30 pm daily never entering the residential areas. We really tried to be good stewards of the community and keep noise down on our side as much as reasonably possible under the circumstances. Thanks for giving us the opportunity to clarify our position.

News 3 has reached out to ODU in regards to the complaints, but we haven’t yet heard back.

