Norfolk homes burglarized over Thanksgiving weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Several Norfolk neighbors had an unpleasant ending to their Thanksgiving holiday weekend: Their homes were hit by burglars.

According to the Norfolk Crime Map, four burglaries occurred between Wednesday and Friday last week.

Three Old Dominion University students live in one of the homes hit. They said they left for Thanksgiving break Wednesday night. On Friday morning, they returned to find that someone got into their home through a back window. Clothing, jewelry, electronics and paperwork were all stolen.

While the residents were disturbed that someone could do this over a holiday, Norfolk Police say crimes like burglaries tend to increase during the holiday season.

Related: A/C unit ripped out of window during burglary in Norfolk

"This is a time that we do see an increase in burglaries just because it is the holidays," explained Officer Terrell Godwin.

In addition to securing all doors, windows and locks in your home, Norfolk Police want to remind neighbors to take extra steps to protect themselves this holiday season.

If you are traveling, police suggest adding light timers and working with your neighbors to have your mail collected.

"That way anyone that may be driving around or scouting will know that someone could possibly be home," said Officer Godwin.

When it comes to social media, Officer Godwin suggests waiting until you return from your vacation to post pictures. This way people will not know that your home is empty.

Norfolk Police are still investigating the burglaries that occurred over the holiday weekend. If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).