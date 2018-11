NEW KENT, Va. — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office has arrested Matthew Spencer Duckworth, a coach and teacher at New Kent High Shcool, on charges involving a minor.

According to officials, Duckworth faces five counts for Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. Officials added that all five charges involve communication with one alleged victim.

Duckworth is no longer employed by the New Kent County School System, according to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office.

