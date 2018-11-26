× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers today, another cool down tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and 60s to start the work week… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers mainly this morning to midday. Showers will move out this afternoon and clouds will clear late this afternoon to evening. Highs will warm into the mid 60s today, almost 10 degrees above normal. Winds will ramp up today, mainly south at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

We will see sunny skies through midweek, but it will be much cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Tuesday, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy tomorrow with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Sunshine will continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We will warm into the low 50s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. We are tracking rain for the weekend, mainly late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will warm back into the 60s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (70%), Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE/SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 26th

1926 Waterspout came ashore on Elizabeth River

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.