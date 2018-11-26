KISS to bring farewell tour to Virginia Beach in 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach, get ready to rock and roll all night!

Veteran rock band KISS will make a stop at Virginia Beach’s Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, as part of its End of the Road World Tour.

According to Billboard, the multi-year farewell tour kicks off in January and will play an additional 43 dates throughout North America.

“This time out is far beyond what we have done before, not just because of technology. It is because the meaning of this tour is so, so great because we have been an indelible part of people’s lives, but guess what — people have been an indelible part of our lives,” KISS guitarist Paul Stanley told the music publication. “A thank you is in order, but also one last time to live up to what everybody says we have been and what we are.”

The tour will include band members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer and will run until at least 2020.

Bigger stage theatrics, new technology and new outfits infused with KISS’ signature style – including the nine-inch platform boots – will be a part of the tour, the band promised.

Tickets for the Virginia Beach date go on sale to the general public on Monday, December 3 at 10 a.m. VIP packages go on sale starting Tuesday, November 27 at 10 a.m.

