Home for the Holidays USO-style show returns, benefits military families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Looking for a great way to get in the holiday spirit?

Home for the Holidays is a USO-style show that benefits military families in need.

The show is totally free and you can enjoy music from Guava Jam as well as performances/appearances from Letha Holland Deel, BJ Griffin, Former Miss Virginia, Meghan Shanley, Michael Oberdorfer, Jeff McWaters, Miguel Davis, Jason Kypros, Suzanne Oberdorfer, Alfred Garr and Cheri’ Garr.

The show takes place over two days at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

December 1 the show starts at 7 p.m. and December 2 the show starts at 4 p.m.

In addition to the family-friendly show there will also be opportunities for a free family photo with Santa and all kids in attendance will receive a gift from Santa!

