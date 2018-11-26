Give your child the gift of a personalized letter from Santa this Christmas

NORTH POLE – There is a Santa, and now you can prove it!

The U.S. Postal Service’s “Letters from Santa” allows parents to give their child the gift of a personalized letter from Santa Claus, complete with a postmark from the North Pole.

All you need to do to get a letter back from Santa is follow these steps:

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to your child Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope Affix a First-Class Mail stamp to the envelope Place the complete envelope into a large envelope – preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope – with appropriate postage and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The Anchorage, Alaska, postmaster must receive all letters no later than December 15. Santa’s helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest!

You can share your experience on social media using the hashtag #LettersFromSanta.

Here are a couple of tips to make your letter-writing go smoothly:

To save paper, write Santa’s response on the back of your child’s letter. If you keep them together, your child will also be able to recall what he or she wrote.

When responding as Santa, make the response as personal as possible by highlighting your child’s accomplishments over the past year, for example, helping around the house, receiving good grades in a particular subject at school or participating in community service activities.

A large variety of holiday-themed postage stamps are available for purchase at post office locations, online at USPS.com and by toll-free phone order at 1-800-STAMP-24 (1-800-782-6724).