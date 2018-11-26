First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings, road work resumes

BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Coleman Bridge 12:45 PM
James River Bridge 1:00 PM
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of November 25 – December 1
Bridges:
High Rise Bridge, I-64
- Full stoppages in both directions, December 2, between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. lasting no longer than 15 minutes. Motorists should expect delays.
George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17
- Full stoppages in both directions, November 27-30 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. lasting no longer than 20 minutes. Motorists should expect delays.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on November 26-29, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closure east;
- November 27-29, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- November 30, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Full Tunnel closure;
- I-64 east, December 2, 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- I-64 west, December 2, 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements:
- I-264 east ramp (exit 15A) to Newtown Road will be closed for up to 15 minutes on November 26-29 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closure north November 26-30, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-564, Norfolk:
- I-564 west/east at the Runway Tunnel single-lane closure November 26, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and November 27-30, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- I-564 west from I-64 to Terminal Blvd. single-lane closure November 26, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and November 27-December 1, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels
for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).