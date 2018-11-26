First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings, road work resumes

View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on November 26-29, as follows:

I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. **Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes. Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure east;

November 27-29, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

November 30, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full Tunnel closure;

I-64 east, December 2, 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

I-64 west, December 2, 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.