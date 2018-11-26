BLACK LIGHTNING new episode, Tuesday 11/26 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

CONTROL – When Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Thunder (Nafessa Williams) are attacked by Looker (guest star Sofia Vassilieva, “Supergirl”) and her clan, they fight to get her to release control over the Sange. Meanwhile, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) continue to grow closer. Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Eric Laneuville directed the episode written by Keli Goff (#207). Original airdate 11/27/2018.