Virginia police officer killed in crash while on duty

WINCHESTER, Va. – An officer was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash while on duty, according to the Winchester Police Department.

Around 10:45 p.m., Officer Hunter Edwards was involved in a single vehicle crash on West Jubal Drive in the City of Winchester.

The 30-year-old officer was responding to a call about a fight just a few blocks away. Police have not released any further details about the incident that took Edwards’ life.

Chief John Piper said, “This is going to be a very difficult time for Hunter’s family and for each of us. Take care of yourselves; take care of each other.”

Police said Edwards served the Winchester Police Department for four years in the Patrol Division and he was also a member of the SWAT team.

Edwards is survived by many family members including his wife, Tara Edwards, and stepson.