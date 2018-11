ACCOMAC, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled over on Church Street Sunday morning.

Fire crews from Tasley and Onancock responded to the scene of the crash at 10:54 a.m. Initial reports said that a single vehicle had rolled over, and that it was possible that the vehicle’s occupant had been ejected.

When crews arrived, they found a single vehicle on its side in a field.

According to the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, the scene was cleared within 45 minutes.