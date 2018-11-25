One firefighter suffers minor injuries after Portsmouth boat fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth boat fire sent one firefighter to the hospital Sunday night.

Firefighters from the Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the 3800 block of Adams Street for a boat fire at approximately 5:35 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a boat engulfed with fire at the end of a boat dock.

Due to the boat’s location, 800 feet of attack line was stretched along the dock.

The fire was marked under control at 6:12 p.m., and the Coast Guard is working to lessen any environmental issues.

No civilian injuries were reported.

Crews are working to locate the boat’s owner.