Old Dominion football parts ways with defensive coordinator Rich Nagy

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion head football coach Bobby Wilder announced changes to his coaching staff on Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Rich Nagy, safeties coach Kermit Buggs, cornerbacks coach Sam Perryman and offensive line coach Chris Malone will not return.

Wilder has named wide receivers coach John Allen the recruiting coordinator.

“I want to thank Coaches Nagy, Buggs, Perryman and Malone for their commitment to our program,” Wilder said. “All four of these men worked hard at their jobs and cared about and for their players. On behalf of everyone associated with Old Dominion University football we wish them well. These are difficult decisions, but decisions that have to be made to improve our program.”

ODU ranks in the bottom 20 in FBS in total defense and scoring defense. ODU ranks ninth in Conference USA games in rushing offense and is last in rush defense in C-USA games.

The Monarchs finished 4-8 in 2018.