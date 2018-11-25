Marrow drops 38 in Hampton men’s hoops rout of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s been 16 years since Hampton beat the University of Richmond in their own house. Back in 2002, the two schools met for the first time and the Pirates pulled out the victory.

On Sunday, Hampton was able to do it again in an 86-66 rout, behind big nights from Jermaine Marrow and Kalin Fisher.

It is the first win for Hampton over Richmond since 2002, and the first win in six tries at the Robins Center.

Marrow, a Heritage High product, scored 38 points, one shy of breaking the record for most points by an opponent in Richmond’s arena. Fisher scored 27 points and brought down nine rebounds.

The Pirates (2-and-4) never trailed the Spiders, and jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the game got off to a 2-2 start.