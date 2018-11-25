× First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in Monday morning, not a complete washout

Clouds will move in overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s overnight and then rise to near 50 by the morning.

We are tracking an area of low pressure and a cold front still to our west. That storm system is actually producing blizzard conditions in Missouri. Luckily, our weather won’t be as nasty. The area of low pressure will move to our north and the cold front will move through Monday. We will see rain spread west to east by Monday morning. Rain chances will quickly ramp up by 9 am with the best chance around noontime. Chances will then drop off by 3 pm, so the entire day won’t be a washout. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 60s. Some communities could even reach the 70 degree mark. Behind the cold front winds will switch to the west and help usher in colder and drier air. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s.

Much colder Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s. BRRR! We will end the month of November on a cold note with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Temperatures will trend milder to start December with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Many communities could reach the 60 degree mark on Sunday with a chance of showers.

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

