Cat dies, homes damaged in Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A cat has died and damage has been done to two homes after a fire Sunday.

Around 11 a.m. crews responded to a fire in a duplex home in the 1400 block of Goldfinch Lane.

The home where the fire started had moderate damage and the home that was attached to it also had some damage.

Firefighters said a cat died in the fire.

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

Some occupants of the home will be displaced but exact number is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.