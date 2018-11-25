All occupants safe after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two adults and three children will need to find temporary lodging after a house fire in the 40 block of Cushing Street.

Units were dispatched to the scene at 7:59 p.m. Firefighters found that the fire was coming from the back of the house, and worked to knock down the fire while Portsmouth and Navy Region firefighters entered the structure to search for victims.

All occupants exited safely. Two were checked by paramedics on scene and did not require treatment.

The fire was declared out at 8:32 p.m. The Red Cross was notified to assist the occupants.