The Locker Room Show | November 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink delivers high school highlights from across Hampton Roads during the season's third week of the postseason. Nine teams from our area advanced to the regional final round of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs, and tonight's Friday Football Frenzy Locker Room show covers each and every one of the nine.

Games showcased during the show include: Oscar Smith vs. Ocean Lakes, Maury vs. Indian River, Lake Taylor vs. Lafayette, Norcom vs. Phoebus (Saturday) and Poquoson vs. Goochland.

Plus, Mitch is on assignment in Blacksburg for the 100th meeting between Virginia and Virginia Tech - this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.