Take a picture with ‘Santa Paws’ at Norfolk dog park this December

NORFOLK, Va. – Santa Paws is coming to town!
The Keene Pack, LLC will host its Second Annual Pictures with Santa Paws at the Ballentine Bark Park on Saturday, December 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be games, vendors and more. All ages are welcome.
The Keene Pack, LLC is raising funds and accepting donations for Fur-Ever Home Rescue. Below is a list of suggested items that may be donated to the rescue:
- Leashes (4 and 6 foot snap leads)
- Slip leads
- Nutrical
- Adult dog toys/chews/kongs/antlers (not split)
- Puppy pads
- Used blankets or towels
- Various size crate pads M, L, XL
- Martingale collars (any size)
- No pull Harnesses in M or Large
- Gas cards to offset transport costs
- Gift cards for Amazon.com or pet stores (for food or supplies)
- Slow feeder bowls
- 2 pocket presentation folders (preferably in blue or orange but will be thrilled with any color)
- Gentle leaders (no XL)
- Whelping box liners (for inside ex pens at events to keep pups off the ground)
- Ream of card stock paper white or light color
- Collapsible water bowls for transport
- Stamps
- Envelopes (white standard letter size)
- 1, 3, 5 ML oral syringes (no needles)
- Dawn dish soap
- Laundry detergent
- Paper towels
- Bleach
Ballentine Bark Park is located at 2717 Tait Terrace in Norfolk.
