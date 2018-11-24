Take a picture with ‘Santa Paws’ at Norfolk dog park this December

NORFOLK, Va. – Santa Paws is coming to town!

The Keene Pack, LLC will host its Second Annual Pictures with Santa Paws at the Ballentine Bark Park on Saturday, December 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be games, vendors and more. All ages are welcome.

Photo: The Keene Pack, LLC/Facebook

The Keene Pack, LLC is raising funds and accepting donations for Fur-Ever Home Rescue. Below is a list of suggested items that may be donated to the rescue:

  • Leashes (4 and 6 foot snap leads)
  • Slip leads
  • Nutrical
  • Adult dog toys/chews/kongs/antlers (not split)
  • Puppy pads
  • Used blankets or towels
  • Various size crate pads M, L, XL
  • Martingale collars (any size)
  • No pull Harnesses in M or Large
  • Gas cards to offset transport costs
  • Gift cards for Amazon.com or pet stores (for food or supplies)
  • Slow feeder bowls
  • 2 pocket presentation folders (preferably in blue or orange but will be thrilled with any color)
  • Gentle leaders (no XL)
  • Whelping box liners (for inside ex pens at events to keep pups off the ground)
  • Ream of card stock paper white or light color
  • Collapsible water bowls for transport
  • Stamps
  • Envelopes (white standard letter size)
  • 1, 3, 5 ML oral syringes (no needles)
  • Dawn dish soap
  • Laundry detergent
  • Paper towels
  • Bleach

Ballentine Bark Park is located at 2717 Tait Terrace in Norfolk.

