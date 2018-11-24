Take a picture with ‘Santa Paws’ at Norfolk dog park this December

NORFOLK, Va. – Santa Paws is coming to town!

The Keene Pack, LLC will host its Second Annual Pictures with Santa Paws at the Ballentine Bark Park on Saturday, December 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be games, vendors and more. All ages are welcome.

The Keene Pack, LLC is raising funds and accepting donations for Fur-Ever Home Rescue. Below is a list of suggested items that may be donated to the rescue: