Suspects rob victim at gunpoint after asking for directions in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is searching for two men who robbed a man after asking him for directions last week.

On November 16 around 9:15 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that he was walking along Capitol Landing Road when two black males pulled over and asked him for directions. He said the suspects got out of the car, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

After receiving an undetermined amount, the suspects got back into the car and fled along Capitol Landing road toward the interstate.

The victim described one of the suspects as being a dark-skinned, thin black male who has facial hair. He described the other suspect as a stocky, light-skinned black male who has a thin mustache. Both suspects were said to be wearing dark-colored hoodies and caps.

Anyone who has information about this robbery or any other crime in the Williamsburg area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331.

Download the News 3 app for updates.