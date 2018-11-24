Portsmouth Police, local faith leaders partner for ‘Faith Behind the Badge’ initiative

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Members of the Portsmouth Police Department and local faith leaders teamed up for Chief Tonya Chapman’s “Faith Behind the Badge” community outreach initiative this week.

Thirty-three Thanksgiving dinners were delivered to Portsmouth families in need.

This is the department’s second year of the initiative. The department will also be serving families for Christmas by fulfilling their holiday wishes.

The Portsmouth Police Department recognized the following churches for their efforts in serving the community: