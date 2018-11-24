Poquoson Police report string of unlocked vehicle entries overnight

POQUOSON, Va. – The Poquoson Police Department reported a string of vehicles that were entered into overnight Saturday.

Approximately 7-10 reports have been taken so far. Most of the incidents happened in the area of Lodge Road and Bunting Lane.

Authorities say all of the vehicles were left unlocked.

The department is reminding citizens to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables every night.

If your vehicle appears to have been broken into, contact the Poquoson Police Department at (757) 868-3501.

