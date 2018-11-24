Phoebus outduels Norcom in triple overtime for Class 3, Region A title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - In a wet and muddy battle for the regional title, an extra point lifted Phoebus to a 7-6 win over Norcom in triple overtime.

The Phantoms were down to their final down, 4th and goal, when Chris Daniels connected with Barry Hargrave in the end zone to tie the game up.

Anthony Wallace made the extra point for Phoebus.

Norcom got on the board first when Taurus Jones caught a tipped pass in the end zone from Jacoby Smith.

A celebration penalty cost the Greyhounds 15 yards, and a missed extra point.

The Phantoms will host Culpeper County next week in the state semifinals.