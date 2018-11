VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than a thousand customers are without power in Virginia Beach Saturday.

As of 1 p.m., approximately 1,114 people were affected by the outage.

According to Dominion Energy, the cause of the outage is pending investigation and crews are awaiting assignment to restore service in some areas, while they have already been dispatched in others.

The estimated time of restoration is between 3-7 p.m.

