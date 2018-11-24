Man who bit part of 67-year-old’s thumb off during attempted carjacking sentenced to 20 years

HAMPTON, Va. – A man who attempted to carjack a 67-year-old Hampton man in 2017 was sentenced to 20 years behind bars with 40 years of probation.

Jared Lesesne was arrested in November 2017 on charges of attempted carjacking and malicious wounding.

On November 9, the victim went to his older brother’s house to fix his wheelchair, but when he went to leave and get back in his truck he said a young man attacked him.

It happened on the 600 block of Lee Street around 5:30 p.m.

“He just started whaling on me and trying to pull me on out of the truck,” the victim said. “I had a good size knot there, and he hit me behind the ear, which is still sore. At the same time, I’m laying back and kicking, trying to get him off of me.”

He said the fight spilled over into the street, and for a second it looked like the suspect gave up, but then he came back around and got into the passenger side of the truck.

“I was trying to turn the ignition off with my left hand and I’m holding him around with his neck with my right hand and at some point, my thumb ended up in his mouth and he bit down on it. I yanked my thumb out of his mouth and he ran,” he said.

According to court records, the victim had part of his thumb bitten off as he fought Lesesne off.