Local students help provide Thanksgiving meals for Chesapeake seniors

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Hunger affects millions of Americans, and some of the most at-risk are senior citizens. A local group of children helped alleviate this stress during the holiday season by using their education to provide meals for a nearby senior citizen community.

Students at Primrose School at Cahoon Commons collected 120 of 10 specific items by class and raised money doing chores. On Saturday, November 17, these items were used to prepare 120 care packages for senior citizens at the Chesapeake Crossing Senior Community, which parents and staff assembled and delivered so the seniors would receive them in time for Thanksgiving Day.

This year, Primrose School at Cahoon Commons is partnering with Brightcross Organization to support the senior community. The organization provides monthly care packages to Chesapeake Crossing seniors with the help of individual and corporate donors.

Pre-K students combined – and learned to count – the donations. As part of the schools’ Caring and Giving program, the event helped students understand the value of generosity while creating a hands-on approach to math, nutrition and planning skills.

The donations came at a time before the Thanksgiving holiday, when many senior citizens struggle to choose between food and medications. The care packages will help to fill in the gap during such a crucial time.