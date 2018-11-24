× First Warning Forecast: Much drier, highs will range from the 50s to near 60

Clouds will start to thin overnight. Some patchy fog is possible, so watch out for any areas of reduced visibility Sunday morning. Lows tonight in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The clouds will be with us to start the day Sunday. It will take them awhile to clear, but should see some sunshine by the afternoon. High pressure will build in throughout the day keeping us dry. As far as high temperatures, we could see highs anywhere from the low 50s to near 60 depending on how fast the clouds clear out. If they take awhile to clear, it will be closer to the low 50s. If they clear quickly we will be milder and closer to the 60 degree mark. Rain chances will increase late Sunday as a cold front approaches form the west.

Expect showers to start the day on Monday. The entire day won’t be a washout though. We should dry out by the afternoon. It will be milder with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures plummet behind the cold front. Lows Monday night will dip into the 30s.

We will struggle to get out of the 40s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is looking sunny and dry, just unseasonably cold. Mostly dry weather looks to carry into the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.