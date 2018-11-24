× First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain at times through this evening

Rain will continue this evening and may be heavy at times. We will see clearing from the southwest to the northeast and many areas will be dry by 9-10 pm. Temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

Some clouds to start the day on Sunday, but high pressure will build in and help take care of those. We will see more sunshine into the afternoon and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another chance for some wet weather on Monday as a cold front moves through. The rain will be confined mainly to the morning and early afternoon hours. We will then start to dry out. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Lows will fall into the mid and upper 30s.

Tuesday will be 10 degrees colder than Monday under mostly sunny skies. The last few days of November are looking cold and dry. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50 under mostly sunny skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

