UVA, Virginia Tech tangle in 100th playing of Commonwealth Cup

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s Black Friday in Blacksburg – and there’s no gray area for UVA: it’s time to stop the streak.

As Virginia Tech hosts Virginia for the 100th installment of the Commonwealth Cup, the ‘Hoos are trying to snap a 14-game losing streak to their arch rivals: the longest streak in a rivalry game in major college football. The Hokies are 18-and-1 in their last 19 games vs. UVA. The next-closest teams in terms of in-state dominance over an in-state rival over that span is Oklahoma (15-4 vs. Oklahoma State) and USC (15-5 vs. UCLA).

The Hokies(4-and-6) have lost four straight games at Lane Stadium for the first time in program history. If Virginia Tech secures a victory vs. Virginia (7-and-4), the Hokies would host Marshall at Lane Stadium for a noon ET kickoff on Dec. 1 in hopes of obtaining a sixth win to secure bowl eligibility. Virginia Tech has played in a bowl game for 25 straight years – the longest active streak in college football.

UVA has seven wins, clinching its first winning season since 2011 when the Cavaliers finished the campaign

8-and-5. Virginia will try and go 8-and-4 in the regular season for the first time since 2011.

The ‘Hoos are five and a half-point favorite vs. Tech. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Lane Stadium. News 3 Sports Reporter Mitch Brown is in Blacksburg for the game and will have coverage Friday during News 3 at 10:00 p.m. on WGNT and the award winning Locker Room show during News 3 at 11:00 p.m.