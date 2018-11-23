Small businesses hope you’ll shop local this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – Locally-owned businesses are hoping you’ll shop small during this busy holiday season.

Small Business Saturday is the established marker between Black Friday and Cyber Monday during one of the busiest shopping times of the year. It started gaining ground in 2010 by American Express encouraging shoppers to help locally owned businesses.

Downtown Norfolk Council is hoping folks will consider patronizing shops in the downtown area. They’re hosting a “Shop Small Welcome Station” from 10am to 2pm at Selden Market.

According to Independent We Stand, every $100 spent at locally owned businesses, $68 stays in the community, compared to $43 at a national brand.