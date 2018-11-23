More dog food added to recall list for too much Vitamin D

Some dog food brands are recalling their products because they have elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The CDC previously reported Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products issued voluntarily recalls.

Later in November Sunshine Mills, Lidl announced voluntarily recalls of Orlando Brand Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food because of the vitamin D levels as well.

The recalled products have the following lot numbers manufactured between March 3 and May 15:

TI1 3 Mar 2019

TB2 21 Mar 2019

TB3 21 Mar 2019

TA2 19 Apr 2019

TB1 15 May 2019

TB2 15 May 2019

The Lidl product number is 215662.

Dogs with elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

If you have any of these products you can return the product to any Lidl store for a refund or call their toll-free number if you have any questions, the FDA announcement said.